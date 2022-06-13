“John, thank God it’s over,” these were the words uttered in relief by Robert Downey Jr. to his longtime friend, Johnny Depp after the latter won the much-publicised defamation trial against his former wife and actress Amber Heard. Johnny Depp's close friend Josh Richman, the 57-year-old famous in told this to Depp over FaceTime. It was indeed an emotional moment for the two friends. And the news of Iron Man calling Captain Jack Sparrow has taken social media by storm as netizens just cannot contain their excitement witnessing their friendship. Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case Against Amber Heard, Jury Asks Aquaman Actress To Pay $15 Million to Ex-Husband.

Robert Downey Jr. congratulates Johnny Depp over trial win against Amber Heard https://t.co/eoCT8iSvnq — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 13, 2022

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

ROBERT DOWNEY JR FACETIMED JOHNNY DEPP AFTER THE VERDICT I'M SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/x0E0yuNH0T — maría (@jxnsmanager) June 11, 2022

Robert Downey Jr facetimed Johnny Depp after the verdict and he told him "John, thanks god it's over" 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HxnNVpq4ER — Johnny Depp Fan (@justjdepp) June 12, 2022

After the verdict was read in the #DeppHeardTrial. Robert Downey Jr. FaceTimed with Johnny Depp and said “John, thank God it’s over”. — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) June 13, 2022

JD supported RDJ in his time of distress,RDJ supported JD in his time of distress, even FaceTiming him after the verdict. Now that’s true friendship, when you have a friend who’ll stay by your side even in the bad times.#JohnnyDepp #RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/lzTKgtymvC — David E Wiltshire Jr (@DavidEWiltshir1) June 12, 2022

