POCO has announced the launch of its highly anticipated POCO X7 series on January 9, 2025. The POCO X7 series will come with two smartphone models, which will include the POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G. POCO has also teased a global special edition, the POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition. The special edition smartphone will draw inspiration from the iconic superhero Iron Man. The POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition is likely to share similar specifications with the standard Pro model but will have a unique design. Reports suggest the rear panel will feature Iron Man's helmet along with the superhero's name and the Marvel Avengers logo. The POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition is expected to be in black with red colour accents. POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G Launch on January 9; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition

