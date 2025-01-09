POCO X7 series 5G, including POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G, will be launched in India today, January 9, 2025, at 5:30 PM. The highly anticipated POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G are expected to be priced around INR 20,000-22,000 and INR 25,000-27,000, respectively. They will include 6,550mAh and 5,110mAh large batteries with 80W fast-charging support, HyperOS 2.0, IP66+IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating. The X7 5G will have a 3D curved AMOLED display, while the X7 Pro 5G will get a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel. Both the devices will include a 50MP LYT-600 camera, 8MP ultrawide lens and 20MP selfie camera. OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Price, Specifications, Live Streaming Details: Know All About OPPO Reno 13 Series Launching Today.

POCO X7 Series 5G Launch Live Streaming Link at 5:30 PM IST

