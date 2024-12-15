Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 74th death anniversary, honouring his legacy as the "Iron Man of India." In a post on X on December 15, PM Modi expressed his deep respect, writing, "Hundreds of salutes to the Iron Man of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. His personality and work will continue to inspire the countrymen for the unity, integrity of the nation and the achievement of the resolution of a developed India." Patel, who passed away on December 15, 1950, served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and the first Home Minister of Independent India. PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thanks Makers of Constitution, Describes India As ‘Mother of Democracy’ (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

देश के लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर शत-शत नमन। उनका व्यक्तित्व और कृतित्व राष्ट्र की एकता, अखंडता और विकसित भारत के संकल्प की सिद्धि के लिए देशवासियों की प्रेरणाशक्ति बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2024

