The Joker-Folie à Deux trailer has knocked fans off their feet, especially with this unexpected cameo appearance. Directed by Todd Phillips, the sequel is finally giving us a glimpse after the huge success of the first one that earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for Best Actor. The latest trailer has ignited even more anticipation among fans, with its two minutes and 23 seconds providing a glimpse into the aftermath of Arthur Fleck's chaos as Joker in the previous film. Now, audiences are buzzing with excitement and sharing their enthusiastic comments, check it out here. Joker-Folie À Deux Trailer: Partners-in-Crime Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Cause Mayhem in Gotham (Watch Video).

Watch Joker: Folie à Deux Trailer

Fans Reaction

Wait What?

Looks so good. I didn't think a sequel was needed but now I want this film injected in my veins 🤡🤡 — Eddie (@OHMYDIAZ) April 10, 2024

True

lady gaga as the new harley quinn IM PREPARED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KmkSpQ3Cx8 — snow ❆ (@realestox) April 10, 2024

Different And Creative

Finally something different and creative. Not a fan of musicals, may not even like it... bit damn to i appreciate some gd creativity — azazil (@ShadowSquiggsX) April 10, 2024

Seriously!

looks like peak is back on the menu boys pic.twitter.com/IPInoDDUSE — ً (@tylerduran21) April 10, 2024

On Fire

Looks raw af 🔥 As for the “musical” they keep saying it’s gonna be, as long as it’s not literally singing scenes and that type of bs all through the movie it should be good. I liked the musical score they used for a lot of these scenes to help tell the story. — KTA (@KTAxSPACEMAN) April 10, 2024

