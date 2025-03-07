DC Studios' official YouTube channel has been hacked! On Friday (March 7), we could see that the production giants' official YouTube handle's profile picture, username and channel description were changed. The latest username read "@jinwooljw10710" and the description contained texts in the South Korean language which translated to "Yulhajung 10710 Lee Jinwoo's personal account". No other suspicious activities were found on the channel. DC is yet to react to the cyber threat and take action. James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Trailer Creates History! David Corenswet’s Superhero Film Becomes DC and Warner Bros’ Most Viewed Trailer With 250 Million Views (Watch Video).

DC’s YouTube Channel With 4.75 Million Subscribers Hacked

