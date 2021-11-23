Netflix has finally premiered the comedy special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which features none other than musicians brothers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, on the platform. Touted as a celebration of "the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family",

Jonas Brothers Family Roast includes sketches, songs, games and special guests all meant to tease the brothers about their lives and careers. Within a few hours of the show premiering on the streaming giant, Twitter was abuzz with talks about the show. From Sophie Turner to Priyanka Chopra, here's what was a hit with the audience.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

LOL!

That was the funniest thing! 😂 So proud to be a fan of 3 short but funny men 😌 Give Joe Jonas his own comedy show, NOW! 👏 #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast #ROASTED pic.twitter.com/dNswYBsnyy — Mich 🥐 • #ROASTED TONIGHT (@joetrustjonas) November 23, 2021

PeeCee Power!

I am so sorry but Priyanka's voice is so calm, I could actually fall asleep to her talking. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast — Crissy 🌙 (@promisedmistake) November 23, 2021

Naill Horan Fans Freaking Out!

so when one direction get back together (i pray every single day for this) the first artist to collab with is the jonas mf brothers and @NiallOfficial you have to fight for make it happen #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast — leis (@leisabila) November 23, 2021

Pete Davidson Supremacy!

Priyanka Chopra Fans Are Impressed

#JonasBrothersFamilyRoast most importantly my Queen looked Gorgeous 😍 no wonder the camera loves her so much I mean you can't focus on anything when you have #PriyankaChopra there its just Facts . pic.twitter.com/JBr1Wdha2M — ShayPClove😍 (@shayPClove) November 23, 2021

Yes Please!

Okay but @priyankachopra was really good on #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast .. SOMEBODY PLEASE GET HER TO HOST @nbcsnl !!! — Fashionista PC (@fashionistapc) November 23, 2021

Sophie Turner Being The Queen That She Is

my girl dragged him within an inch of his life i’m HOWLING #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast pic.twitter.com/Keedr1WhSa — lys (@wondrouslyswift) November 23, 2021

Boom!

