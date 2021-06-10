After dropping the first posters of Jurassic World: Dominion, the makers have now announced the release date of the dinosaur film. The Colin Trevorrow movie is all set to release on June 10, 2022, exactly after a year. So, are you ready to witness the creatures once again? We know you are!!

Jurassic World: Dominion Release Date:

