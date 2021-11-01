Kal Penn, who is popularly known for his role in Harold & Kumar comedy series, has come out of the closet. He said that he is engaged to his partner Josh of 11 years. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning for the promotion of his all memoir, You Can't Be Serious, he revealed about his relationship with Josh, reports Variety. "Josh and I've been together for 11 years," Penn said, discussing how he presented his sexuality in his memoir.

