In case you're unaware, Darius Daulton came under fire for critiquing Keke's outfit at an Usher concert and mom shaming her. In a tweet he said "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom." after a clip of Keke enjoying at an Usher concert surfaced. Saying that on Twitter did not end well for him, and though Keke did not publicly respond to the comments the couple have apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Darius also removed all posts of Keke on the social media platform. Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Publicly Shames Her for the Outfit She Wore to Usher’s Concert, Tweets ‘I Have Standards & Morals’.

View Darius and Keke Update: 

 

View Darius' Tweet Here: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)