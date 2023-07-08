In case you're unaware, Darius Daulton came under fire for critiquing Keke's outfit at an Usher concert and mom shaming her. In a tweet he said "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom." after a clip of Keke enjoying at an Usher concert surfaced. Saying that on Twitter did not end well for him, and though Keke did not publicly respond to the comments the couple have apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Darius also removed all posts of Keke on the social media platform. Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Publicly Shames Her for the Outfit She Wore to Usher’s Concert, Tweets ‘I Have Standards & Morals’.

View Darius and Keke Update:

Darius Daulton has erased everything related to Keke Palmer from his Instagram. The couple also no longer follow each other. pic.twitter.com/VGS2uGxZmb — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 8, 2023

View Darius' Tweet Here:

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

