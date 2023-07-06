Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson dropped tweets and shamed his girlfriend for her choice of outfit to Usher’s concert. Keke, who opted for a sheer black fitted dress, was publicly shamed by her beau. He first retweeted a video of Usher serenading the actress and wrote, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom”. He then went on to write, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” Keke Palmer Shares Video Hyping Up Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ Song, Here's How the Singer Reacted – WATCH.

Darius Jackson’s Tweets Over Keke Palmer’s Outfit

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

The Outfit Keke Palmer Wore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

