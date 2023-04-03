View this post on Instagram
She and partner Darius Jackson announced the birth of their first child in February. "Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote at the time, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world, baby Leo. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, 'Someone' by El Debarge was a favourite. We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God! (Sic)," wrote Palmer. Keke Palmer Responds to Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' For Not Wearing Makeup, Says 'I am Beautiful in Real Life, Because of Who I Am'.
People further states that Palmer first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she's expecting her first baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player. "There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight - I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.
