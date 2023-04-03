Emmy Award winning actress Keke Palmer recently showed off her mommy moves in a sweet video with 5-week-old son Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton. Keke can be seen dancing around to "Slide" by Sada Baby with her newborn baby boy laying on her chest and looking around, reports People magazine. "And to think! Just last April Fools I 'joked' about being preggers... we manifested you little buddy!" wrote Palmer in the caption. "I love hanging with you and you just be looking crazy like a caveman. He is already tired of me (sic)." Keke Palmer Says It Gave Her 'So Much Joy to See People Celebrating' Her Pregnancy.

Keke Palmer with Leodis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

She and partner Darius Jackson announced the birth of their first child in February. "Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote at the time, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world, baby Leo. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, 'Someone' by El Debarge was a favourite. We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God! (Sic)," wrote Palmer. Keke Palmer Responds to Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' For Not Wearing Makeup, Says 'I am Beautiful in Real Life, Because of Who I Am'.