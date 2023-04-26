Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are expecting second child. The couple had welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in February 2021. In January this year they announced that they are all set to welcome baby number two! On The Kelly Clarkson Show, pregnant Meghan and her husband revealed the gender of their second child and the sweet announcement was made by their son Riley. The cutie pie appeared in a video and shared saying ‘It’s a boy!’ Ginny & Georgia Actress Brianne Howey Is Pregnant! Actress Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Latest Insta Post (View Pic).

Meghan Trainor–Daryl Sabara Share Gender Of Second Baby

