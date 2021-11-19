Kevin Feige shocked Marvel fans as he revealed he is working on a "top secret Marvel project" with Scarlett Johansson. After the Disney lawsuit many thought that was it for Johansson's and Marvel's relationship, but this is a nice surprise. Johansson is also set to be a producer on the film. The project is described to be "not related to the characters of Black Widow at all." The project may be the all-women Marvel movie that Scarlett Johansson had pitched back in 2019. Whatever it may be, the project is still quite a few years off.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Scarlett Johansson Receives American Cinematheque Award; Kevin Feige Teases “Top Secret” Marvel Project Involving Actress, Unrelated To ‘Black Widow’, During Tribute https://t.co/lhfrxjKaE8 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 19, 2021

