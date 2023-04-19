Get ready for a great long time at the theatres as the runtime for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has been revealed. Coming at a whopping 3 hours and 26 minutes long of a runtime, the film fits in with the average runtime of Scorsese's modern films. Starring Leonardo DiCarpio, Robert De Niro and more, the film is confirmed to have its premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival while it was release worldwide later in the year. Killers of the Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro’s Western Drama to Get Its World Premiere at Cannes on May 20; View All Release Dates.

Check Out the Tweet:

The final runtime for Martin Scorsese’s ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ is 3 hours and 26 minutes. pic.twitter.com/w3qzSXircO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)