Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are married! Reportedly, the much-loved couple got hitched with each other in Jamaica. As per Page Six, Kirsten Dunst's rep has confirmed the news of her wedding and said, " I can just confirm they got married." "No other details will be given," the rep added. Oscars 2022: Jesse Plemons Calls Kirsten Dunst His ‘Wife’ at the Awards Night, Are the Duo Secretly Married? (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Kirsten Dunst marries longtime boyfriend Jesse Plemons in Jamaica https://t.co/l0AvH0jqNv pic.twitter.com/nUvs3H9trA — Page Six (@PageSix) July 8, 2022

