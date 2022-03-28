Weird, strange and surprising things are part and parcel of the Oscars. Speaking of the same, it was Jesse Plemons' comment about his love Kirsten Dunst that hinted the duo are secretly hitched. Well, it so happened that when host Amy Schumer came out into the audience during the awards night and joked about a seat filler, Jesse responded to Amy taking over Kirsten‘s seat by saying, “You just took my wife’s seat.” Revelation!!! Oscars 2022 Full Winners List: From CODA, Dune to Encanto; Check Out All Big Victors From the 94th Academy Awards!

More awkward moments at the Oscars: Amy Schumer, with one of the most unfunny jokes of all time, moved Kirsten Dunst out of her seat, calling her a "seat filler," prompting husband Jesse Plemons to say "you know that was my wife?" pic.twitter.com/GrTKLH8dfa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2022

