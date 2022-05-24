Kourtney Kardashian, after her Italian wedding ceremony with Travis Barker, has added her husband’s last name on Instagram. She is now Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The couple held a lavish ceremony in Italy over the weekend for which their respective family members and close friends were seen in attendance. Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Seal It With A Kiss! Check Out The Couple’s Pictures From Their Nuptials In Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)