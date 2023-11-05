Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have joyfully welcomed their new baby, naming him Rocky Thirteen Barker, according to new reports by TMZ. This exciting addition to their family follows a rollercoaster pregnancy journey, and the couple's choice of the unique name has drawn attention. The news came as Travis Barker revealed the name, and their baby boy's arrival is celebrated with enthusiasm and love by the Kardashian-Barker family. Kourtney Kardashian Oozes Glam As She Puts Her Baby Bump on Display in Latest Insta Post.
