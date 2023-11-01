During her recent performance at the ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, Georgia, Lil Kim surprised fans by throwing her underwear into the crowd. Amidst a medley of her hit songs, she paused, declaring, "Panties coming down," and proceeded to remove her underwear, sending the crowd into a frenzy of cheers. Lil Kim's daring move added an unexpected twist to her performance, , It's clear that Lil Kim knows how to captivate her audience and make her performances unforgettable. Bras Thrown at Drake on Stage VIDEO: Canadian Rapper Gets Bombarded With Intimate Wear, Shoe and Cap During Detroit Concert.

Watch Video of Lil Kim's Performance:

Lil Kim took off her underwear and threw them into the crowd during a recent performance. pic.twitter.com/lL5uD8OFy0 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 1, 2023

