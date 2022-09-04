Lilly Collins has shared beautiful throwback pictures from her wedding day on social media. The Emily in Paris fame actress tied the knot with Charlie McDowell on September 4, 2021, and today the couple celebrates their first marriage anniversary. Lily mentioned in her post, “365 days with you flew by so fast.” Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell in a Secret Wedding, Says ‘What Started as a Fairytale Is Now My Forever Reality’ (View Pics).

Lily Collins And Charlie McDowell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

