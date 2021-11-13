Lindsay Lohan is all set to make her comeback in the upcoming holiday rom-com that would be streamed on Netflix. She will be paired opposite Chord Overstreet in this yet-to-be-titled project. Chord is best known for his performance in Glee. The makers of this film have released the first look and the lead pair can be seen all smiles as they walk in a winter wonderland. While sharing the first look the makers captioned it as, “just lindsay lohan and chord overstreet walkin' in a winter wonderland while shooting their untitled holiday rom-com thats coming to netflix in 2022........ nbd”.

Lindsay Lohan And Chord Overstreet

