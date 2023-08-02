Sophia Nahli Allison, the original director of Lizzo's documentary has revealed that she dropped out of the project in 2019 after facing mistreatment from the singer. Allison opened can of worms against Lizzo on Twitter calling her 'unkind' and 'arrogant'. She also claimed to be thrown into 'shitty' situation sans anyone's support. To note, these allegations by Sophia comes in when singer is already alleged of sexual harassment by former dancers. Lizzo in Legal Trouble; Singer Accused of Alleged Sexual Harassment and Weight-Shaming.

Sophia Nahli Allison on Lizzo:

Sharing this because validating other Black women's experiences is deeply important to me. pic.twitter.com/gd2xEK6szq — Sophia Nahli Allison (@SophiaNAllison) August 1, 2023

