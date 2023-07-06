Machine Gun Kelly just fulfilled a fan's wish by doing the most bizarre thing possible. During his performance at the Rock Werchter festival, a fan from Mexico asked Kelly to punch in the face. When asking him why, the fan replied by saying "I love you" to Kelly. While he was initially hesitant to the idea, the singer made his way down to the audience and did indeed punch him in the face. Megan Fox's Joy Soars After Reconciliation with Machine Gun Kelly, She's Much Happier Than Before.

Watch Video of Machine Gun Kelly Punching Fan in the Face:

Machine Gun Kelly fulfills a fan’s wish to be punched in the face during his set at the Rock Werchter festival. pic.twitter.com/vrpnBznfnw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 5, 2023

