Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, had grabbed audiences’ attention even before its theatrical debut. Right now, audiences are going bonkers as this Sony’s Spider-Man Universe features no post-credit scenes unlike other superhero films, and also it has ditched the viral ‘Amazon’ dialogue that led to several memes and jokes online. Yes, the infamous dialogue, “He Was In the Amazon With My Mom When She Was Researching Spiders Right Before She Died”, the epic line from the film’s trailer is missing from the movie and that’s something that would leave fans disappointed. About the post-credit scenes, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told ComicBook.com, “It wasn’t a conscious decision to say ‘We’re not going to do that since everybody else does it’, but we really liked having the ambiguity of it and having the promise of it that stood hand to hand where that other piece would then solidify it in a certain direction.” Madame Web Trailer: Netizens are Using This Infamous Dialogue From Dakota Johnson's Film in All Irrelevant Scenes and The Results are Hilarious!

Madame Web’s Viral ‘Amazon’ Dialogue

The viral meme featuring the #MadameWeb line “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” is not even in the film. (via @vulture) pic.twitter.com/l5TPAa9NRI — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) February 13, 2024

No Post-Credit Scenes

