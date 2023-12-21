Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share pictures of her meet-and-greet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The singer visited the White House along with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, to spread Christmas cheer. From taking a glance at the wonderful décor to interacting with the leaders, these pictures are unmissable. Mariah writes, “Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season!” Kim Kardashian Is Christmas Ready! Socialite Poses With Khloe Kardashian, Mariah Carey and Kids in New Pics on Insta.

Mariah Carey At The White House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)