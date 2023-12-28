Music legend Mbongeni Ngema, has tragically died in a car accident at the age of 68. His family confirmed his passing, stating that he was killed in a head-on collision while returning from a funeral he had attended in Lusikisiki, South Africa, where he was a passenger in the vehicle. Ngema is best remembered for crafting the musical ''Sarafina!'', which premiered on Broadway in 1988 and was subsequently adapted into a film featuring Whoopi Goldberg in 1992. Vijayakanth, Actor and Politician, Dies at 71 in Chennai After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

Mbongeni Ngema No More:

#MbongeniNgema, writer of the acclaimed musical "Sarafina" about student riots in apartheid Soweto, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday at the age of 68, his family announced.#EntertainmentNews #Music https://t.co/wzGpsZLAMP — The Daily Star (@dailystarnews) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)