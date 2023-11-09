The theme for the 2024 Met Gala has been unveiled by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, titled "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Scheduled to kick off the annual Costume Institute exhibition, the theme will showcase historic pieces from iconic designers like Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy, and others, spanning over a century. Last year's event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honored the renowned German fashion icon, commemorating his enduring legacy following his passing in 2019 at 85. Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian Honours Late Karl Lagerfeld on Red Carpet in a Dress Covered With Pearls! (View Pics).

See Met Gala 2024's Theme Here:

The theme for the 2024 Met Gala will be ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’ pic.twitter.com/Hr8AbnXpR5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)