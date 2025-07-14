The USA President Donald Trump faced boos from the stand right from when he entered the MetLife Stadium ground for the trophy presentation ceremony of the Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match. Several spectators sitting in the MetLife Stadium stands were booing Donald Trump as he entered the ground for the trophy presentation ceremony along with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. While there were some cheers too, the boos were loud. When Trump and Infantino were taking a picture with the referees, the crowd booed more loudly. However, Donald Trump refused to leave and instead stayed on stage to celebrate the trophy with winners Chelsea FC. Cole Palmer Scores Brace As Chelsea Win Inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025 With 3–0 Victory Over PSG (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Faces Boos At MetLife Stadium

Here’s another angle of Donald Trump getting loudly booed at the FIFA Club World Cup today in New Jersey. So embarrassing for him! pic.twitter.com/5WIaiSYQ2E — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 13, 2025

Many Spectators Were Booing Donald Trump

YIKES!! Trump was getting booed loudly as he took the stage for the Club World Cup trophy presentation. pic.twitter.com/KzqJJFGKE0 — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) July 13, 2025

Donald Trump Stays on Podium, Celebrates With Chelsea

Donald Trump stayed in Chelsea’s team picture after their Club World Cup win 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pusNdYJLcA — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 13, 2025

