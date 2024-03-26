Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt Returns! Cruise was spotted filming on London's Westminster Bridge for his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Cruise sprinted through London in a white shirt with fake blood. While details about the film remain veiled in secrecy, one thing is sure: Ethan Hunt may be embarking on his final adventure, ready to elude danger again, perhaps in a daring escape from a high-class affair. Tom Cruise Shoots on Top of Hollywood Sign; Photos Of Mission Impossible Actor's New Stunt Go Viral! (View Pics).

Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: X)

