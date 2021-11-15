The MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 took place on November 14 and many deserving artists took home the shining trophies. K-Pop band BTS dominated the awards night with the most wins, followed by Ed Sheeran who won for Best Artist and Best Song. Not just this, Taylor Swift, Yungblud, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and more also won at the starry night. Check out the full list of winners from MTV EMAs 2021 below.

Best Artist Ed Sheeran Best Pop BTS Best Song Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” Best Video Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Best Collaboration Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More Best New Artist Saweetie Best Electronic David Guetta Best Rock Måneskin Best Alternative YUNGBLUD Best Latin Maluma Best Hip Hop Nicki Minaj Best K-Pop BTS Best Group BTS Best Push Olivia Rodrigo Biggest Fans BTS Video for Good Billie Eilish – Your Power 2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS: Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria) Best Australian Act – Ruel Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny Best French Act – Amel Bent Best German Act – Badmómzjay Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah Best India Act – DIVINE Best Italian Act – Aka 7even Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46 Best Korea Act – Aespa Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán Best Latin America-South Act – Tini Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra Best New Zealand Act – Teeks Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark) Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore) Best Spanish Act – Aitana Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift

