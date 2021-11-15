The MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 took place on November 14 and many deserving artists took home the shining trophies. K-Pop band BTS dominated the awards night with the most wins, followed by Ed Sheeran who won for Best Artist and Best Song. Not just this, Taylor Swift, Yungblud, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and more also won at the starry night. Check out the full list of winners from MTV EMAs 2021 below.

Best Artist

Ed Sheeran

Best Pop

BTS

Best Song

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Best Video

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Best New Artist

Saweetie

Best Electronic

David Guetta

Best Rock

Måneskin

Best Alternative

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Maluma

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

Best Group

BTS

Best Push

Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans

BTS

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS:

Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Australian Act – Ruel

Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi

Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny

Best French Act – Amel Bent

Best German Act – Badmómzjay

Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah

Best India Act – DIVINE

Best Italian Act – Aka 7even

Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel

Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46

Best Korea Act – Aespa

Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán

Best Latin America-South Act – Tini

Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra

Best New Zealand Act – Teeks

Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)

Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow

Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra

Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih

Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)

Best Spanish Act – Aitana

Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears

Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix

Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift

