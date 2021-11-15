The MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 took place on November 14 and many deserving artists took home the shining trophies. K-Pop band BTS dominated the awards night with the most wins, followed by Ed Sheeran who won for Best Artist and Best Song. Not just this, Taylor Swift, Yungblud, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and more also won at the starry night. Check out the full list of winners from MTV EMAs 2021 below.
Best Artist
Ed Sheeran
Best Pop
BTS
Best Song
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Best Video
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Best Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Best New Artist
Saweetie
Best Electronic
David Guetta
Best Rock
Måneskin
Best Alternative
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Maluma
Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
Best Group
BTS
Best Push
Olivia Rodrigo
Biggest Fans
BTS
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power
2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS:
Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Australian Act – Ruel
Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi
Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando
Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny
Best French Act – Amel Bent
Best German Act – Badmómzjay
Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah
Best India Act – DIVINE
Best Italian Act – Aka 7even
Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel
Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46
Best Korea Act – Aespa
Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán
Best Latin America-South Act – Tini
Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra
Best New Zealand Act – Teeks
Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)
Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow
Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra
Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih
Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)
Best Spanish Act – Aitana
Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears
Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix
Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift
