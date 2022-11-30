After the release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix, the OTT platform was asked if the film could be released in more theatres and for a longer time. But Netflix stayed put with its decision, having released Glass Onion in theatres in around 600 North American locations. Glass Onion: Netizens Unhappy With Daniel Craig's Knives Out Sequel Getting Limited Theatrical Release; Troll Netflix With Funny Jokes and Memes!

View Tweet Here:

Netflix is considering a theatrical re-release for #GlassOnion following its Netflix debut. (https://t.co/E8FTHNfTZI) pic.twitter.com/wGviyUGU0e — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)