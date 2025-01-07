On January 6, 2025, there were reports that actress Nayanthara was in legal trouble again over her Netflix documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale (2024). The reports said that Sivaji Productions, the makers of the Rajinikanth film Chandramukhi (2005), had sued Lady Superstar for alleged copyright infringement and use of their footage in her documentary. The compensation amount being claimed by Chandramukhi producers was touted as INR 5 crore. This was said to be a new legal case against Nayanthara and her documentary that also stars her husband Vignesh Shivan. Earlier, actor-producer Dhanush had filed a case against the actress for including clips from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) without his permission as producer. However, a tweet by film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shows a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by Sivaji Productions to Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures Pvt. Ltd. for the free and fair use of footage from Chandramukhi in her documentary on Netflix. “Chandramukhi team claiming ₹5 cr compensation from Nayanthara netflix documentary is UNTRUE✖️”, said the trade expert in his tweet on X. The NOC details the duration of clips from the movie (13 seconds) and a song (4 seconds) for the documentary. Nayanthara Responds to Dhanush’s INR 10 Crore Legal Notice Ahead of the Release of Her Netflix Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’; Read the Actress’ Open Letter.

Nayanthara Had NOC From ‘Chandramukhi’ Producers – Take a Look

Chandramukhi team claiming ₹5⃣ cr compensation from Nayanthara netflix documentary is UNTRUE✖️ pic.twitter.com/FD7VfdCc4X — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 6, 2025

