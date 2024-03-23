Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are facing a hefty bill after being hit with a default judgment in a lawsuit. The couple allegedly ignored legal action brought by a security guard, Thomas Weidenmuller, who claimed that they assaulted him backstage at a 2019 concert in Germany. With their failure to respond, a Los Angeles court ruled against them, ordering them to pay Weidenmuller $500,000. Kylie Jenner’s Driver Crashes Into Kris Jenner’s Rolls Royce at Launch Party of Her New Soda Venture (Watch Video).

Nicki Minaj to Pay $500K Over Lawsuit?

