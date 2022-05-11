Olivia Munn has shared a cute family picture on Instagram. The actress can be seen posing for a selfie with beau John Mulaney and their son Malcolm in a public bathroom. Not just that, in the caption she has joked about ‘luxury for parents. Olivia captioned the post as, “A single occupancy public bathroom that locks… a luxury for parents.” Olivia Munn Rings into New Year With Happy Picture of Newborn Baby Boy Malcolm.

