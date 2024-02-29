Oprah Winfrey, one of the board members of WW International Inc (commonly known as WeightWatchers), has disclosed that she will not seek re-election at the company's upcoming annual shareholder meeting in May 2024. This announcement follows her admission of using a weight-loss drug. Following her resignation, shares in WeightWatchers dropped by more than 25 percentage in premarket trading. According to ABC and Page Six, Winfrey intends to contribute her financial interest in the company to the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), emphasising her dedication to philanthropy and cultural preservation. Oprah Winfrey Visits Petra in Jordan With Gayle King, Calls It a 'Must See' Destination (View Pics).

What Is WeightWatchers?

WeightWatchers, a technology company focusing on weight loss and management programmes, integrates technology and community to support its members' health goals.

Oprah Resigns From WeightWatchers:

Shares in WeightWatchers dropped by more than 25% in premarket trading Thursday after Oprah Winfrey’s announcement that she has decided not to stand for reelection to the board at the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders in May. Read more: https://t.co/lq062JoVa4 pic.twitter.com/K1OTw8HTvl — ABC News (@ABC) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)