Oprah Winfrey is being criticised for allegedly blocking access to her private road from Wailea to Kula in Maui, which could provide a crucial escape route to higher ground amid the tsunami warning in Hawaii after an earthquake of magnitude 8.8 struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula earlier today, July 30. Although she opened the road during the 2023 fires to aid evacuations, locals say it remains closed now, causing frustration amid gridlocked streets. One resident, stuck with her children, described hearing sirens and having no way out, blaming the closure for delaying evacuation. The closed road has sparked calls for Oprah to open it immediately to help people escape the threat. Tsunami Warning List of Countries Facing Threat: Russia, Japan, US and More on High Alert as Tsunami Warnings, Advisories and Alerts Issued Across the Pacific After 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Kamchatka.

Oprah Winfrey Criticised for Allegedly Blocking Maui Escape Route

🚨 BREAKING: Oprah HAS NOT opened her private road from Wailea to Kula, Hawaii, which would allow coastal folks to reach higher ground quickly, locals tell me OPEN THE ROAD, @OPRAH! Roads on Maui are GRIDLOCKED as people try to escape the incoming Tsunami “I'm stuck with my… pic.twitter.com/UaPiDJpjqG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025

Oprah Winfrey's Private Road Closed Amid Hawaii Tsunami Alert

🚨BREAKING: OPRAH’S PRIVATE ROAD FROM WAILEA TO KULA IS SHUT The route could’ve helped coastal residents escape to higher ground fast, but it’s CLOSED. Hawaii is under tsunami warning. Why block an evacuation path? pic.twitter.com/jsXlsA5ykj — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 30, 2025

Calls Grow for Oprah Winfrey to Open Private Maui Road

🇺🇸‼️🌊 | ÚLTIMA HORA Residentes de Maui expresan frustración ante reportes de que Oprah Winfrey aún no ha abierto su carretera privada entre Wailea y Kula, considerada clave para evacuar zonas costeras por la alerta de tsunami. pic.twitter.com/YyLcfscMav — 𝓶𝓲𝓴𝔂 2𝓬𝓻𝔂 (@mikycwm) July 30, 2025

