Ranveer Singh Drops Hilarious Photoshop Pic of Himself With Oprah Winfrey and Rohan Shrestha, Calls It ‘Lovely Memory’

Ranveer Singh displayed his playful side by cheekily editing himself into a photo alongside Oprah Winfrey and photographer Rohan Shrestha at a Dubai event. Feeling a bit left out after Rohan shared his original picture with Oprah, Ranveer took to Instagram stories with a hilarious image. The monochrome snap showed Ranveer 'holding' Oprah's arm, complete with his signature wide grin, and was captioned "Lovely memories. (white heart emoji) @oprah & I With the icon @rohanshrestha." Despite being a humorous stunt, it was all in good spirits as Rohan's genuine snapshot had already gained attention earlier that day. Ranveer further fueled the fun by reposting the edited image with a tongue-in-cheek remark: "Hahahahaha Best sh*t ever." This playful interaction added a dash of sass to the camaraderie shared between the friends. Is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Sonogram Viral Pic Real or AI-Generated? Here's the Truth!.