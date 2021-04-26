The great Anthony Hopkins took away the Best Actor award for his sublime performance in the film The Father at the 93rd Academy Awards. He won against Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal, late Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Gary Oldman – Mank and Steven Yeun – Minari.

