Greig Fraser is amongst the first few recipients of the Academy Award. He woman Oscar for Best Cinematography for Dune. Greig made a quirky speech about an early win and said that he can now head to the bar for celebrations.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Greig Fraser says “I’m so happy this award’s up early so I can get out to the bar” as he accepts his first #Oscar See the full winners list: https://t.co/LAXthSkgVl pic.twitter.com/GrKSIv8Ubv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)