Oscars 2022 will not be the same as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have made a change that winners for eight categories will be presented off-air during the 2022 Oscars and Netizens are disappointed with the news big time. Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

Check Out Netizens Reaction Below!

Perfect Reaction!

Yes, Present All 23!

8 Categories-Off Air? Seriously? 

Great Point

Academy Awards Rethink!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)