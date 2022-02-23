Oscars 2022 will not be the same as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have made a change that winners for eight categories will be presented off-air during the 2022 Oscars and Netizens are disappointed with the news big time. Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

Check Out Netizens Reaction Below!

Perfect Reaction!

#Oscars #PresentAll23 Oscars ￼before: “We’re going to cut 3 categories and add a Fan Favorite category.” Audience: 😠👎 Oscars: 😮 Okay. We won’t. *4 years later* Oscars: “We’re going cut 8 categories and add Fan Favorite.” Audience: 😡👎 Oscars probably: pic.twitter.com/FLtnKdiBaj — Tony M • Concerned Citizen 🇺🇸🌊 (@tonym79) February 23, 2022

Yes, Present All 23!

#PresentAll23 is trending. Well done everybody. Keep it up! The decision that has been made is inexcusable. The Oscars is the biggest night for Hollywood so to cut out 8 awards from the show to make room for COMEDY BITS, MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, and other things is not okay. pic.twitter.com/1n0FG10Oig — Logan Mitts (@Logan_Mitts) February 23, 2022

8 Categories-Off Air? Seriously?

The #Oscars cut 8 awards so they can spend that time talking about the #OscarsFanFavorite that was voted on by pressed Marvel stans and bots. pic.twitter.com/2Oehy0EyGs — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) February 23, 2022

Great Point

anyone who wasnt originally going to tune into the oscars, isnt just going to tune in now that 8 categories have been cut from the broadcast. let these nominees have the same recognition and experience as the rest. #PresentAll23 https://t.co/zORh5mq5Pu — Maddie Rossetti (@Maddie_Rossetti) February 23, 2022

Academy Awards Rethink!

They cut 8 categories including best score at the Oscars this year to make room for more comedy bits; that will be hosted by Amy Schumer. HOLLYWOOD WILL BURN! — Professional Cool Guy (@dumbbabyidiot) February 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)