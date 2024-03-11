Godzilla Minus One has won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film shattered barriers to become the first in the iconic Godzilla franchise to claim an Academy Award. Produced by Toho Studios and Robot Communications, Godzilla Minus One is the 37th film in the franchise and has made history by winning at the 96th Academy Awards. Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr Wins His First Oscar! Fans Express Happiness As He Bags Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards.

Godzilla Minus One Wins Best Visual Effects

Congratulations to the the team behind 'Godzilla Minus One', this year's Best Visual Effects winner! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HAUD4XL64k — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

History Created

First In The Godzilla Franchise

#GodzillaMinusOne just became the very first Godzilla movie to win an Academy Award! #Oscars2024 https://t.co/6r5sINV3Sq — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) March 11, 2024

