Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are rumoured to be the hot new pair. Weeks after buzz of their romantic relationship, the two were photographed together at an NBA in the New York City. The duo sat side-by-side and were all smiles as they enjoyed the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Dating.

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski

First Public Outing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)