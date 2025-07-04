A new trend has taken over social media by storm, and fans can’t get enough of it. We are talking about the viral resurgence of the "Pretty Little Baby" song sung by Connie Francis. The track, released in 1962, has found life again online. As fans continue to celebrate the legendary American singer and actress, worrying news has emerged. On July 2, reports suggested that Connie Francis had been hospitalised and was in the ICU. The update was confirmed through a post on the singer's official Facebook page. The singer revealed undergoing multiple tests to determine the reason behind the pain. In an update the following day (July 3), Connie shared that she had been shifted to a private room. She wrote, "I am pleased to advise that following a series of tests and examinations in Intensive Care, I have now been transferred to a private room. Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much! Love, Connie." ‘Dame Un Grr’ Instagram Trend Gets Johny Lever’s Approval! Watch Viral Video of the OG Comic’s Reaction To the Ongoing Reel Template.

Connie Francis Shares Health Update on Facebook Following Hospitalisation

Screenshot of Connie Francis' FB Post (Photo Credit: Facebook)

In Case You Haven't Heard This Masterpiece Yet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)