A Twitter user shared a funny and creepy video of fake replacing Julia Roberts with Willem Dafoe in 1990s film Pretty Woman. Helmed by Garry Marshall, the story of the flick centers about down-on-her-luck Hollywood prostitute Vivian Ward and a wealthy businessman Edward Lewis.

Check Out the Video Below:

If PRETTY WOMAN starred Willem Dafoe instead. Good God. pic.twitter.com/GdieGzSKuX — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) September 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)