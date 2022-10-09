Priyanka Chopra’s latest Insta post is from her fun outing with hubby Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, California. The actress shared pictures of them enjoying a drive together. While sharing them she captioned the post as ‘Mommy daddys day out’. Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas Kiss Onstage and Share a Sweet Moment at Global Citizen Festival in New York (View Pics & Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

