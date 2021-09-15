Producers Guild of America welcomed actress, singer, and film producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a member. She has 14 producer credits to her name, which includes an executive producer credit for her movie The White Tiger t oo . So, the actress took to Twitter and shared she is grateful to be inducted. Have a look.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)