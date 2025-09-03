Eid-e-Milad, also known as Mawlid al-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is observed on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. The day holds deep spiritual significance as it honours the Prophet’s life, teachings, and message of peace, compassion, and humanity. Eid-e-Milad 2025 falls on the evening of September 3 and the celebration extends the next day, September 4. To observe the festival, individuals share Eid Mubarak greetings with their friends and family. Below, we bring Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 greetings, Mawlid Mubarak images, Eid wishes, messages, quotes and HD wallpapers to celebrate the Islamic festival.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Greetings

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak Wishes

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Messages

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Images

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Wallpapers

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak Quotes

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)