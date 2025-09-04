Eid-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It falls on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar. This day holds deep religious and spiritual importance for Muslims across the world. The celebration of Eid-e-Milad is not merely a festivity but an occasion for reflection and spiritual growth. Muslims gather in mosques and homes to recite verses from the Holy Quran, narrate stories from the Prophet’s life, and engage in prayers and sermons. To celebrate Eid-e-Milad 2025, share these Milad-un-Nabi 2025 greetings, Mawlid Mubarak images, Eid-e-Milad messages, wishes and HD wallpapers as you honour Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary.

Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak Greetings

Eid-e-Milad Mubarak Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mawlid Mubarak Wishes

Eid-e-Milad Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid-e-Milad Mubarak Messages

Eid-e-Milad Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak Images

Eid-e-Milad Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Milad-un-Nabi Wallpapers

Eid-e-Milad Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)