Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the last messenger of Islam. It is observed on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. The day holds immense spiritual importance as it commemorates the life, teachings, and message of the Prophet, who preached peace, compassion, equality, and devotion to Allah. Milad-un-Nabi 2025 is on September 4 and to mark the festival, we bring you Milad-un-Nabi 2025 images and Eid-e-Milad HD wallpapers for free download online. These Milad-un-Nabi 2025 pictures are perfect to share Mawlid Mubarak photos, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi greetings and messages with your friends and family during the Eid festival.

Milad-un-Nabi Images

Milad-un-Nabi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Wallpapers

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2025 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid-e-Milad Greetings

Eid-e-Milad Mubarak Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mawlid Mubarak Messages

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak Messages

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)